PETALING JAYA: Voter turnout at today’s early voting for military and police personnel was over 90% in each of the six states holding elections.

Voter turnout in Kedah was the highest at 96.02%, followed by Terengganu (95.91%), Selangor (95.87%), Penang (95.01%), Negeri Sembilan (94.05%) and Kelantan (93.90%).

