Jalaluddin Alias insists that Negeri Sembilan’s youth will not be emotional in making decisions come polling day on Saturday.

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Jalaluddin Alias has shot down PN’s claims that the youth will not vote for PH-BN in Saturday’s state polls.

Speaking at a ceramah here, he said that his visits to various areas across the state gave him the impression that “the youth are rational and will not be emotional in making decisions”.

He also questioned what PN would bring to Negeri Sembilan in terms of development, adding that the matter had always been a “top priority” when the state was governed by BN, and later, PH.