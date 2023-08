The former Umno Youth chief says he’s known PN’s Harrison Hassan for over 20 years.

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has voiced his support for PN candidate Harrison Hassan who is contesting the Jeram seat in Selangor.

In a TikTok video, Khairy can be seen complimenting the former Umno member in a meet and greet session, saying that he has known Harrison for over 20 years.

“I am confident that Harrison will be a good assemblyman for Jeram,” he said.