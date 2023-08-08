Penang myPPP chief J Loga Bala Mohan says despite being small, the party has a strong grassroots following in the state.

GEORGE TOWN: The state elections should not only be dominated by major parties; smaller parties too can play a crucial role in supporting PH-BN’s campaigns, says Penang myPPP chief J Loga Bala Mohan.

He said that PH-BN contesting parties should be more inclusive and welcoming to myPPP’s active involvement in their campaigns.

“We are a significant force in Penang, with a majority of our active members based here. MyPPP is eager to help establish a progressive government to support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts for national unity,” he said.