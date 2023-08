Caretaker Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow says most workers will already have the day off with polling day falling on a Saturday.

PETALING JAYA: Penang has followed Selangor in deciding not to declare a public holiday for the Aug 12 state elections.

Caretaker chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said most workers would already have the day off since it falls on a Saturday, China Press reported.

However, he urged bosses with employees working on polling day to give their workers enough time off to carry out their civic duty to vote.

READ MORE