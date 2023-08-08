He says the people of Kelantan should reject the religious sentiments played by certain parties to garner voter support.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the people of Kelantan should reject the religious sentiments played by certain parties to garner voter support in the upcoming Aug 12 polls.

“Decades on, (they are still using) heaven and hell… entering heaven and hell is not decided by a party,” he said during an event in Tanah Merah, Bernama reported.

Last week, Umno leader Shaik Hussein Mydin claimed that a religious teacher, or ustaz, from PAS had told voters to stay away from “kenduris” organised by the Malay-based party or they would be condemned to hell.