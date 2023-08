Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the party is no longer what it was and even works with Gerakan which challenged the hudud law in court.

PASIR MAS: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says PAS has strayed from its founding struggles of fighting for Islam and is no longer the party it was.

Anwar said that PAS is now working not only with Bersatu but also Gerakan, which had previously challenged the constitutionality of hudud law in court.

“Now (Gerakan) is a friend of PAS. But (before this) Gerakan challenged the constitutionality of the hudud law,” he said when delivering a talk at the Chetok state constituency near here last night

