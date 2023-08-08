UM’s Awang Azman Pawi says not fielding candidates aligned with Azmin Ali’s camp could backfire.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional may have no choice but to field candidates aligned to Azmin Ali despite their poor performance at the 15th general election (GE15) in November last year, said an analyst.

Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said not selecting certain candidates may backfire on the coalition.

“The party may be trying to avoid a rebellion from Azmin’s camp.

“That’s why PN is depending on Azmin, Dr Afif Bahardin and Rina Harun (among others) to lead them to victory, even though people within PN would consider them as unsuitable candidates,” he told FMT.

