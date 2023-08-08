The Jelutong MP says the PAS president’s remarks can be construed as an act of treason because the King wanted political stability.

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s RSN Rayer has lodged a police report against Abdul Hadi Awang over a speech the PAS president made while campaigning for Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Rantau, Negeri Sembilan.

“I have made a report at the Timur Laut police headquarters in Penang,” the Jelutong MP said at a press conference, adding that he believed Hadi’s activities were detrimental to parliamentary democracy.

On Sunday, Hadi had stressed the importance of PN winning on Aug 12, claiming that a victory in all six states would result in a change in the federal government.

