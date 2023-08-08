The former DAP assemblyman, who will be defending his Tanjung Bungah seat on Aug 12, says he is unable to attend due to a tight schedule.

GEORGE TOWN: Zairil Khir Johari’s no show at a town hall to meet candidates vying for the Tanjong Bunga seat left residents disappointed, with some having choice words for the former DAP assemblyman.

Tanjung Bungah resident and public transportation activist Zulfikar Aziz, who was among the 60 residents who showed up for the meet-and-greet, called Zairil a “coward” for not attending the event.

Another Tanjung Bungah resident, David Giam, 60 said that he came to the event with some questions that he wanted to pose to Zairil.

