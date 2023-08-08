He says the support of Kelantanese residing outside the state would boost PAS’s chances in the polls.

PETALING JAYA: Kelantan PAS deputy commissioner Amar Nik Abdullah says the support from out-of-state voters continues to be a key strength for the party in retaining the state in the Aug 12 polls.

Amar, who is also PAS vice-president, urged Kelantanese residing outside the state to return home to cast their ballots, saying that it is a huge responsibility for the future of the state and its people.

“Our chances are boosted with the return of these voters. However, if they intend to vote for BN-PH, then they need not come back,” he told a press conference, according to Sinar Harian.