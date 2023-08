The caretaker Kedah menteri besar says the subsidy will be considered a form of ‘election bribery’ if padi farmers voted for the government.

ALOR SETAR: Caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor has questioned the government’s announcement on the increase in the padi subsidy rate.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said there would be an increase in the padi price subsidy scheme (SSHP) rate from RM360 to RM500 per tonne on all padi production, effective tomorrow.

Anwar said that with the increase, padi farmers will receive at least RM1,700 per tonne for the padi they produce, which is the “biggest increase in history”.

