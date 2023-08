Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also says BN-PH will reduce quit rent in Kelantan by 50% if it forms the next state government.

PETALING JAYA: BN-PH will offer up to 70% in discounts on land premiums in Kelantan if they form the next state government, says BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid also said BN-PH will reduce quit rent by 50% if it governs Kelantan, adding that these measures would ease the lives of Kelantan folk

“God-willing, the discounts will be given if the unity government is given the mandate to govern Kelantan,” he said, according to Utusan Malaysia.