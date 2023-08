Health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa advises candidates to stop campaigning if they display any Covid-19 symptoms.

PORT DICKSON: Health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa has reminded voters at this Saturday’s six state elections to be wary of Covid-19 despite the low number of cases.

She said voters who display any symptoms are advised to wear face masks and practice good hygiene in order to prevent cross-infection.

“If the candidates or party machinery display symptoms … it’s better to temporarily stop campaigning,” Zaliha said after an event here.