The caretaker Selangor menteri besar says his Kedah counterpart is desperate to draw attention away from issues in the northern state.

SHAH ALAM: Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has described his Kedah counterpart, Sanusi Nor, as a “copy” of former US president Donald Trump, citing his penchant for sparking controversy.

“Sanusi has his pull, but it is similar to Trump’s. I look at his style of campaigning, his look, the way he speaks, he is just copying Trump.

“That (Trump’s) style of politics will only lead to turmoil, as we saw in the US during Trump’s presidency,” Amirudin told FMT in an interview.

