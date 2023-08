PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin says this is because DAP is ‘inciting and dividing’ the country.

PETALING JAYA: PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin has admonished police personnel who did not vote for the coalition during yesterday’s early voting.

Speaking at a ceramah at Taman Medan here, he claimed that the policemen who voted for PH have jeopardised their children’s future.

“If you voted (for a coalition) other than PN, you have made it difficult for your children because DAP is inciting and dividing the country,” said the former home minister.