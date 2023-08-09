Selangor PKR election director Yaakob Sapari says it will be easier for the state government to coordinate development and allocate funds in PH-BN areas.

SHAH ALAM: PKR has urged voters in Selangor’s northern region to choose candidates from PH and BN in Saturday’s state elections so that the area doesn’t become an “opposition stronghold”.

Selangor PKR election director Yaakob Sapari noted that the parliamentary seats in the northern coastal region of the state fell under PN’s control after the 15th general election.

Yaakob said voters should not allow the opposition to control the state assembly constituencies in the area as it would further complicate coordination of development and allocation of funds from the state government.

