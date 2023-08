The deputy prime minister says the unity government is determined to develop the economy and ensure the well-being of the people.

SEREMBAN: GPS and GRS are committed to the unity government, says deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, the most senior East Malaysian leader in the federal government, said this was why he and GRS’s Armizan Ali, were present at the PH-BN ceramah here last night.

He said GPS and GRS were committed to realising the unity government’s aspirations to develop the economy and ensure the well-being of the people.

