It will help foster closer cooperation between the coalition parties in the unity government, says PH chief Anwar Ibrahim.

SEREMBAN: Ensuring that Aminuddin Harun retains his position as the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar is essential to fostering closer cooperation between the coalition parties in the unity government, says Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim.

At an event here, Anwar, who is also the prime minister, said that retaining Aminuddin – who is the caretaker Negeri Sembilan menteri besar – would also ensure that the outstanding issues faced by the people in the state can be resolved.

“Retaining Aminuddin is necessary as it will allow the leadership of both BN and PH to work together,” he said at a ceramah.