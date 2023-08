MCA president says the party’s goal right now is to rebuild for the next general election.

PETALING JAYA: MCA president Wee Ka Siong has described the party’s decision not to contest in the upcoming six state elections as a tactical loss it will have to suffer to “win the war”.

“Participation in the state elections could be a reckless act, potentially derailing our efforts to rebuild the party,” Wee said in a video posted today.

He added that the party’s goal right now was to deliver a strong performance in the 16th general election, slated for 2027.

