Kedah BN chief Mahdzir Khalid responds to Sanusi Nor’s questioning of the announcement on the increase in the padi subsidy rate.

ALOR SETAR: Kedah BN chief Mahdzir Khalid has defended the timing of the government’s announcement on the increase in the padi subsidy rate from RM360 to RM500 per tonne, which starts today.

“I don’t believe there is a problem, whether (the announcement) is made during or outside the election period. If it’s something beneficial for the people, and it happens to be announced during the election period, then that’s fine,” he told a press conference at the state Umno headquarters.

Yesterday, caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor questioned the timing of Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement on the increase in the padi subsidy rate, saying that the prime minister should not have made such a key announcement just days away from the state elections.