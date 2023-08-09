Penang PAS secretary Iszuree Ibrahim also says the crowd at the ceramah was quite noisy and this forced him to speak loudly to the Gerakan chief.

PETALING JAYA: A Penang PAS leader at the centre of a fiasco involving Gerakan president Dominic Lau earlier this month has blamed the angle at which the video of the incident was taken for the “confusion”.

In his first public comments about the Aug 1 Perikatan Nasional (PN) ceramah in Sungai Dua where he told Lau to leave, Penang PAS secretary Iszuree Ibrahim said the video had caused confusion among the public.

Iszuree also said the crowd at the ceramah was quite noisy and this had forced him to speak loudly in order to be heard.

