The Selangor Perikatan Nasional chairman however refused to identify the candidate, saying they did not want to preempt the sultan.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Perikatan Nasional chairman Azmin Ali said that the coalition has reached a consensus on its candidate for the menteri besar post if it were to win in the Aug 12 polls.

Azmin, a former Selangor menteri besar, however refused to reveal the candidate, saying it was the Selangor Sultan’s prerogative.

“I believe that among PN’s top leadership, there is a consensus on who should be given such a huge responsibility.

