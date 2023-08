The former Perai assemblyman who was dropped as a candidate for the state polls is expected to make an ‘important’ announcement tomorrow.

PETALING JAYA: Penang DAP deputy chairman P Ramasamy is expected to announce his exit from the party tomorrow.

Sources within the party claimed that Ramasamy, who has been with the party for nearly two decades, is quitting as he was unhappy that he was dropped as a candidate in the coming polls.

Earlier today, Ramasamy sent out an invite for a press conference adding that he had an “important” announcement to make.

