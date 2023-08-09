The prime minister says it is fine to have differing opinions, but people must be polite in airing them.

KUALA TERENGGANU: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that he does not mind if there are parties who disagree with him but they should not slander him.

Anwar admitted that he was not a “tok guru” (Islamic scholar), therefore he was willing to be reprimanded if he made mistakes.

“We can have different opinions but be polite. If you support PAS, it’s okay, don’t fight. I don’t hate you, it’s your right,” he told the crowd at the “Meet Manir community and Madani unity tour” ceramah in Manir near here, tonight.

