KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will face a key test of support this Saturday in provincial polls, where he needs to win at least three of the six states up for grabs to ensure his government’s stability.

The 76-year-old and his multiracial coalition are up against the pro-Malay Perikatan Nasional (PN) bloc led by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Anwar is relying on his anti-corruption and development planks to clinch a win.

The contest, which comes nine months after a national vote in November resulted in a hung Parliament, has much at stake for Anwar who last time had to rely on his coalition Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) longtime rivals Barisan Nasional (BN) to form the government. Any setback now could prompt his allies to reassess support, putting in motion the revolving door of prime ministers the nation has seen since 2018.

