Khairy Jamaluddin hits the campaign trail for Umno Supreme Council member and Bertam candidate Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

KEPALA BATAS: Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin hit the campaign trail today for his ex-party colleague Reezal Merican Naina Merican, who is contesting the Bertam seat in Penang for Barisan Nasional.

He called on Bertam voters to back Reezal to continue the legacy of former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who was an eight-term MP for Kepala Batas, where Bertam is located.

Khairy said Bertam was the hometown of Abdullah, fondly known as Pak Lah, and that Reezal had inherited his father-in-law’s “struggle for the people of Bertam”.

READ MORE