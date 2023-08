DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says Perikatan Nasional failed to win any parliamentary seat in Negeri Sembilan in GE15.

JELEBU: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook is confident that Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) can win all 36 state seats in Negeri Sembilan.

Speaking at a PH-BN programme in Kampung Chennah, he pointed out that Perikatan Nasional (PN) failed to win any parliamentary seat in Negeri Sembilan in the 15th general election (GE15) last November.

“The ‘wave’ which happened in the last general election did not reach Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

