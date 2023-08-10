The Aug 12 state elections are about ensuring that Anwar Ibrahim remains as prime minister, says the DAP secretary-general.

AMPANG: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook warns that Putrajaya will also fall into “another group’s hands” if Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) fail to retain Selangor in the Aug 12 polls.

“These state polls aren’t just about retaining the Selangor state government, but also about ensuring that Anwar Ibrahim remains prime minister,” he said at PH-BN’s grand finale ceramah here tonight.

“Someone in Gombak had said if Perikatan Nasional wins (Selangor), the following day Putrajaya will topple, so I am asking you, ladies and gentleman, to retain Selangor to retain Putrajaya,” he added, drawing cheers from the crowd of more than 5,000 attendees.

READ MORE