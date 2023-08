Nurhidayah Che Rose of PKR has pledged to introduce a mobile physiotherapy service if she wins.

NIBONG TEBAL: For housewife Yusni Halim, a pledge made by Pakatan Harapan’s Nurhidayah Che Rose stands out among other manifesto promises.

Nurhidayah, the Sungai Bakap candidate, has vowed to introduce a mobile physiotherapy service for constituents, especially the poor and the elderly.

Such a service would be a boon for Yusni, whose 19-year-old daughter Fazzatul Aleeya Nazri was born with weak legs and has to undergo physiotherapy sessions.

