Upbeat members say disillusioned PH and BN supporters have been helping to set up operations rooms to help PN.

SEREMBAN: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has a good chance of winning in Negeri Sembilan as the possibility of vote swings from Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan is starting to show, a grassroots Bersatu member said.

Rembau Bersatu Youth leader Mad Redza said in the 15th general election last November, the support for PN was barely visible but the situation had changed since then.

He said many members of PH and BN grassroots had started showing their support for PN by helping the latter, especially in Rantau, due to their collective disappointment with their respective parties’ decision to join forces after the general election.

