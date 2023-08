Local leaders say the mock-up merely represents Perikatan Nasional’s fight for votes against Barisan Nasional.

REMBAU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Rozmal Malakan says he will not resort to character assassination against his opponent, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, as they prepare to do battle for the Rantau seat.

Rozmal said his election strategy was simply to offer improvements for the benefit of the Negeri Sembilan constituency.

“Our relationship is professional. If there is a weakness, we reprimand and, if necessary, we’ll share our opinions,” Rozmal told FMT.

