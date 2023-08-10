P Ramasamy claims Loke Siew Fook did not personally inform him that he would be dropped as a candidate for the Aug 12 state elections.

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says former Penang deputy chief minister P Ramasamy lied about not being personally informed by Loke that he would be dropped as a candidate in the state polls.

A three-term former Perai assemblyman, Ramasamy, who was among the seven former Penang assemblymen dropped as candidates for Saturday’s state election, announced he was quitting DAP this morning.

At a press conference in Butterworth, Ramasamy, a former lecturer, said he was disappointed by the lack of courtesy shown by his “former student” Loke, who he said, had asked DAP vice-president Nga Kor Ming to inform him that he would not be fielded.

