DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says this proves the party was right not to field him in the Penang state elections.

JELEBU: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says he is disappointed with former Penang deputy chief minister P Ramasamy’s decision to quit the party.

Noting that Ramasamy only left DAP after he was dropped as a candidate in the state polls, Loke said it showed he was “not sincere” all these years despite having been given the opportunity to serve as the Penang deputy chief minister since 2008.

“Has he only been riding on the party for the sake of a position?” Loke said of the three-term Perai assemblyman, after a PH-BN programme in Kampung Chennah here.

READ MORE