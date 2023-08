PH’s Perai candidate S Sundarajoo said he entered politics to fulfil a long-time dream of giving back to the people.

BUTTERWORTH: S Sundarajoo is a man who has endured many hardships in his life.

The son of an office boy and a housewife, and one of six siblings, he lived with his family near Jalan Scott in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, helping his parents tend to cows on the banks of the Klang River.

As an adult, he lost his job as an insurance adjuster during the Asian financial crisis. The setback forced him to find work at an estate in Kuala Selangor, and also by driving a taxi at night to make ends meet.

