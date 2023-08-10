Jobs, an end to racial preferences in hiring and cycle lanes on the mainland are among their wishes.

GEORGE TOWN: Youths in the state hope for more job opportunities, an end to racial preferences in hiring and a cycle-friendly mainland Penang from the next state government.

With youngsters having a bigger say as Penangites prepare to cast their ballots on Saturday, youths told FMT that their top wish was for more job opportunities for locals.

A Permatang Pauh native, who wanted to be known only as Angah, 29, said some companies and factories seemed to prefer hiring foreigners over locals.

“I hope the new state government will set up more industrial areas and ensure that only locals are hired (at companies there),” said the eatery owner.

