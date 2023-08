The Umno Supreme Council member says the PH-BN alliance can win in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang, with Kedah and Terengganu as swing states.

PUTRAJAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan is confident that the unity alliance of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional has a chance to win five out of six states in tomorrow’s elections.

Ahmad said the alliance could easily secure victory in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang, while Kedah and Terengganu are swing states.

