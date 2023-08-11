Oh Tong Keong says such calls were just rumours and no official demands have been made.

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan deputy president Oh Tong Keong has downplayed claims of calls demanding party president Dominic Lau to step down if he fails to win the Bayan Lepas seat in tomorrow’s polls.

“For now, we only hear rumours, besides it being said on social media platforms. There’s nothing official (regarding this matter),” he said, according to Harian Metro.

Oh was responding to former Gerakan secretary-general Liang Teck Meng, who claimed that the party’s grassroots were calling for Lau to step down if he lost the polls following their unease with the image he portrayed during the campaign period.