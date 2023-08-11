The former deputy chairman of Penang DAP rejects accusations by Kasthuri Patto of being an ingrate, accusing her of making an uncalled-for attack.

PETALING JAYA: Penang DAP’s former deputy chairman, P Ramasamy, who left the party yesterday, said he had not needed DAP to help him in his political career, after being told by a former party colleague to be grateful for the opportunities he was offered while with the party.

Ramasamy, a former university professor, said there was no need for him to have joined the party “to rise to fame”.

He claimed that the post of deputy chief minister II had been created specifically for him given his standing in society. “It is not that DAP wanted me for nothing,” he said in response to a scathing statement by former Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto.

