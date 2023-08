Agus Yusoff says the Islamic party’s ‘extremist’ approach overlooks the reality of Malaysia as a multicultural nation.

PETALING JAYA: The head of a government agency has accused the Islamic party PAS of toxic politics which pose a danger to the country’s stability and prosperity.

Agus Yusoff, head of the community communications department (known as J-Kom), said PAS took an extremist approach which neglected the diverse society of Malaysia.

“I find the party (PAS) toxic and poisonous, and it can pose a danger to the country’s stability and prosperity,” he said in a Facebook post.

