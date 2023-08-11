Shahril Hamdan says this in support of BN’s candidates for Sungai Tiang and Sungai Air Tawar.

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan has urged voters to look beyond political parties and consider the candidates’ capabilities when making their decision at the ballot box tomorrow.

Shahril said this in support of BN’s candidates for Sungai Tiang, Fadzil Zolkipli, as well as for Sungai Air Tawar, Rizam Ismail.

“Fadzil, for example, has worked the ground for years and is extremely capable of delivering the best for Sungai Tiang. Meanwhile, Rizam has proven to be a stellar assemblyman and opposition leader, and deserves a second term,” Shahril told FMT.