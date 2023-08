The BN chairman claims its rivals have been ‘quiet’ and not conducting their campaigning out in the open.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged the authorities to keep an eye out for vote-buying ahead of the Aug 12 state elections.

According to Bernama, Zahid said rivals to BN and Pakatan Harapan have been “quiet” and have not been conducting their campaigning out in the open.

“I’m afraid they will use last-minute strategies. They could be up to something, such as ‘charity’ activities.

READ MORE