PETALING JAYA: Caretaker Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow says he has no intention of declaring next Monday a public holiday if Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional win in the state election tomorrow.

“I won’t declare Monday a public holiday if PH-BN wins,” he was quoted as saying by China Press.

Chow had previously stated that he had no plans of declaring a public holiday on polling day as it was a Saturday.

