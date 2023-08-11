Situation could be ‘dangerous’ for PH in Selangor as chances hang in the balance, says Lim Hui Ying.

GEORGE TOWN: Speculation continues to circulate about Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) chances in Selangor, with DAP’s Lim Hui Ying saying it was hard to call, as it remained a balanced 50-50 chance of victory.

She said the situation appeared to be delicate, adding that it was all-hands-on-deck for PH leaders in Selangor for a final push in garnering votes.

“We hear a few Selangor seats are at risk of being lost. The situation remains dangerous, with a 50-50 chance of winning,” the Tanjong MP said in a ceramah at Tanjung Bungah.