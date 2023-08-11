PKR deputy president says BN-PH are going to garner 90% of the non-Malay votes in Negeri Sembilan.

SEREMBAN: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli says PH-BN are set to win two-thirds majority in Selangor, Penang, and Negeri Sembilan in the state polls on Saturday.

He added that, according to a survey, PH-BN are only at risk of losing three to four seats to the opposition in Negeri Sembilan.

He said, according to the survey made through phone calls to registered voters, 55% of Malays in Negeri Sembilan were likely to vote for PH-BN, 40% for PN, while the remaining 5% were still undecided. 90% of non-Malay votes in the state are expected to go to PH-BN.