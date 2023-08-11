The holiday is for the benefit of travelling voters and state government staff who will work until late on polling day.

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has declared a state public holiday on Sunday in view of the state assembly elections tomorrow.

Samsuri said this is to make it easier for voters who live in Terengganu but must travel to cast their votes in one of the other five states tomorrow.

“This is also to make it easier for state government staff who will be on duty till late at night tomorrow to assist the Election Commission on polling day,” the menteri besar said in a statement.

READ MORE