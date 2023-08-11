The PAS deputy president also applauded the state chapter for not resorting to fielding an independent candidate.

BAYAN LEPAS: PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has thanked Penang PAS for adhering to Perikatan Nasional’s decision to field Gerakan president Dominic Lau for the Bayan Lepas seat.

“They did not field an independent candidate despite being unhappy with the decision (made by PN). They accepted the final decision.

“PAS, Gerakan and Bersatu are together in helping PN candidates to win (the state elections),” he said at a ceramah in Teluk Kumbar, here.

Tuan Ibrahim’s comments came following protest by the Bayan Lepas PAS division over Lau’s candidacy because PAS has contested the seat since 2008.