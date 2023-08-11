Merdeka Center says people are also less inclined to return to their hometowns than they were last November for GE15.

PETALING JAYA: Merdeka Center has predicted that the voter turnout rate for the elections in six states tomorrow will be lower than that of the 15th general election (GE15) last November.

Its co-founder and programmes director, Ibrahim Suffian, said unlike in the case of GE15, some voters may not bother to return to their hometowns to vote in the state polls as they may think their vote would not change anything, China Press reported.

Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE) chairman Redzuan Othman said IDE’s survey on nomination day revealed that people were less excited about the state elections than they were about GE15.

