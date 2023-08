The opposition coalition led by Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to make a dent but not seriously challenge PH and BN.

SEREMBAN: Although Perikatan Nasional lacks presence in Negeri Sembilan, the opposition coalition can still pose a stiff challenge to Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional in the state assembly elections tomorrow.

At the general election in November last year, PN did not win a single parliamentary seat, but the state elections could show it starting to muscle in on some PH and BN strongholds.

A close call can be expected in 12 state seats, based on FMT’s observations in the state.

