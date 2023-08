Several Kedah voters express hope that the results of the state election will not hinder the state’s development.

SUNGAI PETANI: Kedahans may have their political preferences at the polls, but they hope that whoever forms the next state government would be able to resolve the constant disruption to the water supply in several parts of the state.

Several Kedah voters spoke to FMT about their hope that the results of the state election tomorrow will not hinder the state’s development, with politics set aside in the people’s interest.

READ MORE